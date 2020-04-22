Documentaries to promote tourism in Markazi province 

TEHRAN – Markazi Province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department plans to produce a number of short documentaries to introduce tourist attractions and historical sites in the central province.

Some 140 minutes of short documentaries will be made in collaboration with the Markazi province’s branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), provincial tourism chief Alireza Izadi announced on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

The series will be broadcast from IRIB’s local channels during the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (started on March 21), he added.

Markazi province is considered as the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and klims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan and Vafs are known internationally.

