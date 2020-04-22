Larijani congratulates Turkish parliament’s centenary

TEHRAN — Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has congratulated Turkey on 100th anniversary of the establishment of its parliament, according to IRNA.

In a message to his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop, Larijani called for closer ties so as to ensure both countries’ interests.

“I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to Your Excellency, esteemed members of parliament, government and the great nation of your country,” Larijani’s message read.

He underlined that that parliamentary cooperation in various fields will open a bright horizon for relations between the two countries

Larijani also voiced the Iranian parliament’s readiness for enhancement of mutual cooperation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pray to God to bestow on Your Excellency and esteemed members of the National Assembly good health and increasing success as well as well-being and prosperity for the people of the friendly and neighborly country of Turkey,” he said.

MH/PA