Movies from Iran line up for Media Library at Visions du Réel festival 

TEHRAN – The Visions du Réel, an international film festival underway in Nyon, Switzerland, is showcasing ten Iranian documentaries in its Media Library.

The Media Library provides an opportunity for films to get the attention of key industry professionals, including festival programmers and buyers.

Documentarian Mohsen Eslamzadeh is screening his latest acclaimed film “Life among War Flags” in this section.

The film is about the war in Afghanistan. Interviews with some ISIS members in the Taliban’s secret prisons provide a fascinating chapter of the documentary.

“Shadegan” directed by Ako Salemi about a day in the life of a 12-year-old fisherman on his boat in Shadegan Pond, Iran, is another highlight of the Iranian lineup.

The Iranian lineup also features Kamran Heidari’s documentary “None of Your Business” about the life and death of Ebrahim Monsefi, a prominent popular musician in southern Iran.

“Asak” by Mehdi Zamanpur Kiasari is about an 80-year- old blind man in southern Iran, who makes stone pots to earn a living.

Ehsan Moqaddasi’s documentary “The Fire” about the role of fire in a religious ceremony in Iran will also be screened.

“Debtor” by Mehdi Mahmudi is about rapper Mohammad, who is known as DEBTOR, in a village in northern Iran.

The Medial Library is also scheduled to screen “Scenes From A Separation”, Vahid Sedaqat’s documentary about Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning drama “A Separation”.

“Blue Girl” by Keivan Majidi, “The House of Forgetfulness” co-directed by Sahand Sarhaddi and Farhad Qodsi and “A Few Days of Shirin” by Negin Ahmadi are also among the movies.



The Visions du Réel, which opened on April 17, is being organized online.

Iranian documentaries “Fish Eye” by Amin Behruzzadeh and “The Silhouettes” by Afsaneh Salari are competing in the international section of the event running until May 2.

Photo: A poster for “Life among War Flags”.

