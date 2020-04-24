Qom photojournalists reflect battle with COVID-19 in online exhibit 

TEHRAN – Photojournalists in Qom, where the first cases of the COVID-19 infection in two Iranian men were reported in February, have launched an online photo exhibition to highlight efforts made by doctors, medical staff, military organizations and people in fighting the new virus.

A selection of 30 photos by the photographers from 14 Iranian news agencies and news websites, including IRNA, Mehr, Fars, Tasnim and ISNA, have been put on permanent exhibit on Qom Photo, a website for the photographers of the city.

Amir Hesami Nejad, Mehdi Marizad, Hamid Abedi, Ali Rohani, Mehdi Jafari, Mehdi Bakhshi, Abbas Monajjemi and Mohammad Vahdi are among the photojournalists whose works are on display on the online gallery.

Photo: Volunteers in Qom fill bottles with disinfectant liquid to distribute among people in an attempt to fight COVID-19. (Fars/Mehdi Jafari)

