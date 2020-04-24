Launch of military satellite wins praise of ranking Iranian officials

TEHRAN – A number of top officials have praised the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps for its successful launch of Iran’s first military satellite into the orbit.

The military satellite, dubbed Noor 1 [Light 1], was launched upon Ghased satellite carrier in the early hours of Wednesday from a location in the central desert of Iran, Sepah News reported.

The satellite reached an orbit of 425km.

In a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said the successful launch of the satellite “marks another gem to the victories of the youth and scientists (active) in our country’s space field.”

Vaezi added said both the satellite and the Qased launcher, which uses solid fuel, are a “national achievement and symbol of the advance of space technology in Iran.”

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of Iran’s Army, congratulated the IRGC on the launch, describing it as “a show of power of the sons of the revolution”.

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said in a message on Friday, “The Noor satellite is another example of power and determination of the Islamic Iran in protecting the country’s independence and development in second phase of the revolution.”

Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said in a tweet in Russian language on Friday that “the successful launch of the Noor satellite showed another dimension of the Iranian youths’ capabilities, and in addition to that it shows Iran’s determination in reaching the height of knowledge and technology.”

Gholamreza Jalali, chief of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization, said on Friday, “The Guards’ presence in space will promote the country’s deterrence power.”

The satellite launch was carried out on the anniversary of the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

