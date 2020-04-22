IRGC puts Iran's first military satellite into orbit

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully launched Iran's first military satellite into the orbit on Wednesday.

The first military satellite, dubbed Noor 1[Light 1], was launched upon Ghased (Messenger) satellite carrier in the early hours of Wednesday from a location in the central desert of Iran, Sepah News reported.

The satellite was placed into orbit 425 kilometers (265 miles) above the Earth’s surface.

The satellite launch was carried out on the anniversary of the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit. In 2013 Iran launched a monkey into space.

IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said the “successful launch of the satellite promoted new dimensions of the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran” and called it a “strategic achievement” for the country.

According to Sepah News, General Salami said the multi-purpose satellite has military applications as well.

The IRGC chief congratulated this success to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the “noble” Iranian nation.

General Salami added now the IRGC enjoys the advanced space technology.

