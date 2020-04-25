Ayatollah Amini passes away at 95

TEHRAN — Ayatollah Ebrahim Amini, a member of the Assembly of Experts, passed away on Friday at the age of 95.

Ayatollah Amini died while in a hospital in the city of Qom after suffering a long period of illness.

The Assembly of Experts is a high-ranking body of religious experts which elects and oversees the activities of the leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Amini was born in 1925 in Najafabad, Isfahan Province.

Finishing his primary studies in Najafabad, he joined the Islamic Seminary of Isfahan in 1942. After completing his religious studies in Isfahan, he joined the Islamic Seminary of Qom in 1947, where he studied jurisprudence and principles under the tutorship of most eminent religious scholars of that period.

Because of his special attitude and inclination towards sciences of psychology, child psychology, education and training, family-rights, family-ethics and the narrations of Prophet Muhammad and the Infallible Imams, he pursued advanced studies and research in those fields.

He also wrote many articles on various issues, including ideological, political, social, ethical and educational topics for presentation at national and international seminars and conferences.

Ayatollah Amini was also the secretary-general of the office of the Educational Research Centre of the Assembly of Experts; a member of the Academic Council of the Islamic Seminary of Qom and the chief of Cultural Affairs; a member of the board of trustees of the World Centre for Islamic Sciences; a member of the board of trustees of Imam al-Sadiq University in Tehran; and a member of the Supreme Council of the Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution expressed his condolences over the demise of Ayatollah Amini.

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei praised Ayatollah Amini’s services to the Islamic Revolution in different fields, noting that the prominent scholar had always pursued acquiring and offering Islamic knowledge.

Other top Iranian authorities including President Hassan Rouhani, Chairman of the Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri issued separate messages expressing condolences over demise of the ayatollah.

