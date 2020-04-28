Iranian, Turkish artists join to hold online exhibit

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian and Turkish artists have teamed up to hold a group online exhibit under the title “Existence”.

The works available on the Instagram page existence.group reflect the personal thoughts of an artist in the world of today.

“Existence endeavors to present our life experiences and our artistic choices despite our differences in time and place taking into consideration the geographical, political, and cultural barriers and borders to display an astonishing common experience,” reads part of the statement of the online show.

Adel Barazandeh, Azar Khatabakhsh, Ensieh Akbarzadeh, Fereshteh Motamed, Homa Bazrafshan and Nilufar Naderi are among the Iranian artists.

Nassim Bajalnlu, Hamid Binandeh, Farbod Morshedzadeh, and Foad Bonakdar are the organizing team.

Derya Kazan, Serhat Alparslan, Batikan Bostanci and Fatih Dulger are among the Turkish artists.

Nowadays since many countries are engaged in the battle with the coronavirus crisis, the artists, musicians, and many others have teamed up to hold online programs to entertain and encourage people during the home quarantine period.

Photo: A painting by Nasim Bajalanlu.

RM/YAW