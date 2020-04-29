Iranian animation “Malakout” competing in Humboldt festival

TEHRAN -- Iranian director Farnush Abedi’s short animated movie “Malakout” will be competing in the Humboldt Film Festival running in the U.S. city of Arcata, California, the organizers have announced.

The horror film is about a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

Due to COVID-19, the festival is being held online. The animation received an honorable mention at the Silk Road International Film Festival in Dublin, Ireland in February.

“Malakout” will also be competing in the 50th Annual USA Film Festival taking place in Dallas in May/June 2020.

Photo: A scene from “Malakout” by Iranian director Farnush Abedi.

RM/YAW