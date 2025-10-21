FAO, Iran launch regional project to strengthen climate-resilient agriculture

TEHRAN - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has launched a new Regional Technical Cooperation Project aimed at strengthening national and regional capacities for climate-resilient agriculture.

The project, which also spans Afghanistan, Bhutan, and Mongolia, seeks to promote sustainable intensification of quinoa, millets, and soybeans, crops known for their drought tolerance and nutritional value.

The project was formally introduced at the National Inception Workshop held in Tehran on 21 October 2025, bringing together around 40 participants representing the government and private sectors, research institutions, civil society organizations, specialized associations, farmers, and food and feed industries, along with representatives from FAO’s Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific and the FAO Iran Representation.

The workshop formed three product-based groups of stakeholders to discuss the project’s background, objectives, expected outcomes, and implementation strategy, as well as to prioritize activities and finalize the country work plan based on national needs and feedback from participants.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, located in an arid and semi-arid region, faces water scarcity and recurrent droughts that have increasingly strained its agricultural systems. With agriculture accounting for nearly 80 percent of total water withdrawals, the sector is vulnerable to climate change impacts such as reduced rainfall, higher temperatures, and accelerated evaporation rates.

In response, the FAO regional project provides a framework for countries to address water and climate challenges through agronomic innovations, technology transfer, institutional strengthening, and awareness-raising on the nutritional and environmental benefits of climate-resilient crops.

In the country, the project will scale up drought-tolerant crops such as quinoa, millets, and soybeans, Promote Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Participatory Varietal Selection (PVS), and Farmer Field Schools (FFS) to improve productivity and sustainability, build national capacity in climate-resilient farming systems and water-efficient practices and foster partnerships between research institutions, farmers, and private sector actors to ensure long-term adoption and scaling of results

By diversifying production systems and increasing water productivity, this initiative supports Iran’s broader strategy to adapt its agriculture to changing climatic conditions while safeguarding food and nutrition security for future generations.