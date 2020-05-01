Iranian association announces nominees for 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

TEHRAN – The Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth has announced its nominees for the 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, a prestigious Swedish honor to promote children’s and youths’ literature in the world.

The nominees are the celebrated writer Hamidreza Shahabadi and book reading promoter Abdolhakim Bahar. The association has also selected Afghan book reading promoter Nader Musavi as its foreign nominee for the award.

Shahabadi was nominated for his influential novels and creation of a world of varied stories. Bahar was selected for his reading promotion in the deprived regions and rural areas in the country.

As a foreign member of the association, Musavi was nominated for his activities in portraying the endless pain of Afghan children and book reading programs in Afghanistan.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award amounts to SEK 5 million (about €570,000), making it the world’s largest award for children’s and young adult literature.

The award was established in 2002 by the Swedish National Council for Cultural Affairs to commemorate writer Astrid Lindgren and to promote children’s and youths’ literature from around the world.

The Iranian literati Mohammadreza Shams and Mehdi Hejvani were Iran’s nominees for the 2020 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.

Iran’s nominations for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award are selected every year by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth, and the Children’s Book Council of Iran.

Photo: This combination photo shows Nader Musavi (L) Abdolhakim Bahar (C) and Hamidreza Shahabadi.

