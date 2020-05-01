UAE aware of Iran’s military, economic power: expert

TEHRAN — Director of the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS) at Georgetown University has said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is fully aware of Iran’s economic and military power.

“The Emirates knows that Trump and Pompeo will one day leave [office] and it’s Iran which will remain,” said Mehran Kamrava in an interview with IRNA published on Friday.

The strength of Iran’s economy, military, and human resources is not something the UAE would ignore, Kamrava said.

He further said Iran has been trying to reduce the tensions with regional countries, especially the Persian Gulf countries.

“Tehran, while trying to strengthen and deepen its relations with countries such as Oman and Qatar which have friendly relations with Iran, is trying to improve its relations with the UAE and Kuwait and reduce tensions with Riyadh,” he remarked.

“The Trump administration has spared no effort to push Iran into isolation and undermine Iran's relations with its neighbors,” said Kamrava.

“There are people in the Trump administration who have strong anti-Iranian tendencies, especially in the Department of State in which a severe anti-Iranian atmosphere is prevalent,” he said, referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook as two major Iran hawks.

