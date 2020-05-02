Ministry of Sports supports Iran’s bid for 2027 AFC Cup

TEHRAN- Mehdi Alinejad, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth, has talked about Iran’s bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and emphasized that the ministry will defend the bid submitted by the football federation.

“The Ministry of Sport and Youth always support Iran’s hosting of international sports events, especially in popular sports such as football,” Alinejad said in an interview with Mehr news agency.

“The deadline for submitting applications for hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup is from May 31 to June 30, and the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) made the most of its opportunity. To submit this bid and to express the interest of hosting, especially if it leads to the desired result, is a good point for Iranian sports and football.

“The Situation of the country in terms of infrastructure and football stadiums is such that it has always received the necessary approval to hold international matches and events such as the AFC Champions League. Iran has no problem with regard to transportation, hoteling, and other issues related to hosting a major sport event,” he added.

Iran has already hosted the Asian Cup two times in 1968 and 1976. The country had submitted its candidacy to host the 2019 AFC Asian Cup but the UAE won the right to host the event.