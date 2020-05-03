World’s top arms seller worried about Iran, Zarif says

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the U.S. as the biggest “military spender” and “arms seller”, which has also been starting, instigating and benefiting from wars around the globe, is worried about Iran.

“The U.S. has long been the world’s top

- Military spender

- Arms seller

- War initiator & instigator

- Conflict profiteer.

Yet @SecPompeo is apparently so worried about Iran—a huge U.S. arms customer till 1979—that he’s pouring weapons all over the globe,” Zarif tweeted.

Zarif also posted a video titled “The United States of Arms” which shows international arms transfer exported by the U.S. from 1950 to 2017.

The tweet by Zarif came as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pressing the United Nations Security Council to extend arms embargo against Iran which ends in October based on Resolution 2231 that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal.

NA/PA