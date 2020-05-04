We praise Tehran Times for sending voice of Islamic Revolution beyond borders 

In the very first months following the victory of the Islamic Revolution and as the world was eying on the country, it was extremely felt that Iran needs something to outline the lofty ideals of the revolution beyond the borders.

The revolution, which overthrew the foreign-backed monarchial regime of the Pahlavi dynasty, started to demonstrate a true democracy to the whole world in the context of pure Islam.

The world, at that time, was waiting to see what the new revolution has brought about. They wanted to see what gift Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, and the revolutionary youth have brought for the West and the East.

At a time when there were no traces of digital media and Internet, a newspaper named “Tehran Times” made its debut to become a loudspeaker to convey the voice of the Islamic Revolution beyond the borders.

Gradually, the newspaper grew, got stronger, and, like its twin, the Islamic Revolution, it has now entered the fifth decade of its life.

Undoubtedly, guidance from a revolutionary character played a very important role in the birth of the Tehran Times, and that person was Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Beheshti (May God have mercy upon his soul).

The daily’s general policy was based on martyr Beheshti’s statement who said: “The Tehran Times is not the newspaper of the government. It must be a loud voice of the Islamic Revolution and the loudspeaker of the oppressed people of the world”.

Years have passed since then. However, the Tehran Times still keeps its originality within its initial goals. It went through eight years of the war that Iraq started against Iran in the 1980s, portrayed the post-war reconstruction and development in Iran. The daily has also covered years of nuclear negotiations which finally produced the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, but the U.S. finally withdrew from it.

Now, on the eve of its 41st birthday, while the daily has reached full maturity, it conveys the injustice against Iran in the face of unfair U.S. sanctions.

We are experiencing days when social media, with all its benefits and harms, is in fierce competition with the media of the previous generations, i.e. newspapers.

In the meantime, anyone who shrugs off, will be the loser, and perhaps joins the history. So it’s important to maintain authenticity while paying attention to the audience with all the changing habits they have. The newspaper must move in a direction that its readers expect; it must make the best use of technology, and always be up-to-date so that it can withstand the pressure of foreign media.

We all know that our newspapers are going through difficult times for a number of reasons, but don’t forget that the Tehran Times is the international voice of the Islamic Revolution and should respond to any suspicions raised or accusations made by the foreign-based opposition media.

I would like to congratulate all of you, my good colleagues at the Tehran Times, and congratulate all of you dear ones who are writing in the newspaper.



Undoubtedly, we appreciate and support your efforts so that you continue vigorously being a voice of the Islamic Revolution for those beyond borders who are keeping an eye on us.