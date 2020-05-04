“The Silhouettes” honored at Visions du Réel festival

TEHRAN – “The Silhouettes”, a co-production between Iran the Philippines, has received an honorable mention at the Visions du Réel, an international film festival organized in Nyon, Switzerland, the organizers have announced.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Afsaneh Salari, the documentary was screened in the international feature film competition of the event, which came to an end on Saturday.

The documentary is about Taqi, a man who was born to an Afghan migrant family in Iran. He decides to move back to the country of his parents, but unexpected challenges await there for him.

“Punta Sacra” directed by Francesca Mazzoleni from Italy was selected as best feature film while “Anerca, Breath of Life” co-directed by Johannes Lehmuskallio and Markku Lehmuskallio from Finland won the award for the most innovative feature film.

Ten Iranian documentaries, including “Life among War Flags” by Mohsen Eslamzadeh and “Shadegan” by Ako Salemi, were screened in the festival’s Media Library, which provides an opportunity for films to get the attention of key industry professionals, including festival programmers and buyers.

Photo: A scene from Iranian filmmaker Afsaneh Salari’s documentary “The Silhouettes”.

MMS/YAW

