New eco-lodges to come on stream in Lorestan

TEHRAN – Seven new eco-lodge units will come on stream in the western Lorestan province by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2021).

For the time being, six eco-lodges are active across the province and seven new ones will be added until the year-end in collaboration with the private sector, provincial tourism chief Seyyed Amin Qasemi said, CHTN reported on Friday.

Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization said in 2018 that 2,000 eco-lodges will be constructed across the country until 2021.

Experts say each eco-lodge unit generates jobs for seven to eight people on the average so that the scheme could create 160,000 jobs.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay.

ABU/MG