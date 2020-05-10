Iran sends homegrown 40,000 test kits to Germany, Turkey: Zarif

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written on his Twitter page saying Iran has sent 40,000 advanced test kits to Germany, Turkey, and other countries to help them fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“The Parsis of India—Zoroastrians whose ancestors long ago emigrated to India—have remained ever faithful in their love for Iran. Grateful for their #Covid19 package for Iranians. We also sent 40,000 advanced Iran-made test kits to #Germany, #Turkey, and others,” Zarif wrote late on Friday.

Recently, President Hassan Rouhani issued an order to boost the production of test kits for the diagnosis of the novel coronavirus in order to pave the way for their export.

The president underlined that the production should satisfy the domestic demands and allow for the export of the test kits to the countries needing them, Tasnim reported.

MH/PA