Cisterna eye Saeid Marouf: report

TEHRAN – Iran international setter Saeid Marouf has reportedly caught the eye of Italian top flight volleyball team Cisterna.

Marouf currently plays at Chinese club Beijing BAIC Motor.

Top Volley Cisterna head coach Lorenzo Tubertini as shown interest in signing the 35-year-old player.

Nicknamed “Golden Claw” for his quick touch, Marouf has played key role in Iran’s success in the recent years.

In 2008, 2012 and 2016 he was awarded the title of best setter during the Olympic qualifications. He won the same title in the 2013 Asian championship and in the 2014 World League.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Top Volley Cisterna are preparing to sign the player.