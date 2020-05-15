Package for manufacturing electric cars prepared: MAPNA

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Iran’s MAPNA Group, a group of Iranian companies involved in the development and execution of industrial projects, says the group has prepared a package to be used in the production line of electric cars or to turn regular cars into electric ones.

“This equipment can be utilized to electrify the cars being produced as well as the cars that have been produced and the owners request to electrify them,” Abbas Aliabadi told IRIB.

According to the official, manufacturing electric cars from scratch is a simpler process, however, turning regular cars into electric cars based on international standards is also possible.

Aliabadi further noted that European countries electrified the existing vehicles before launching the production line for manufacturing electric cars.

"We have made plans in coordination with domestic automakers and will follow up on them to electrify domestic cars," he said.

Emphasizing the importance of developing the infrastructure for manufacturing electric vehicles in the country, the official said: "We are installing the charging stations for this type of car across the country and we are ready to develop this equipment. Currently, these stations have been installed in Tehran and Mashhad and will be implemented in other cities in the near future."

MAPNA Group is a group of Iranian companies involved in the development and execution of thermal and renewable power plants, oil & gas, railway transportation, and other industrial projects as well as manufacturing main equipment including gas and steam turbines, electrical generator.

