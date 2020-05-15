Virtual meetings to celebrate Khayyam Day 

TEHRAN – Several organizations have arranged webinars, meetings and programs to commemorate Khayyam Day, which falls on May 17 this year.

The Neyshabur Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Department will introduce works by the great Persian poet and mathematician Omar Khayyam (1048-1131) during a webinar on Sunday.

In addition, the Neyshabur Office of Culture and Islamic Guidance plans to organize an online meeting, during which Khayyam scholars Hassan Nazarian and Hamid Khademi will review works written by the great poet.

Marzieh Khanqoli will also review the Seljuk historical sites in Khayyam’s hometown of Neyshabur. Marjan Movahhed is scheduled to deliver a speech about Seljuk pottery.

The University of Neyshabur will also hold a webinar on Monday along with Majdeddin Keivani, Majid Mirza-Vaziri, Mohammad Baqeri, Hassan Sadeqi and several other Khayyam experts.

The Neyshabur Office of Education also plans to organize an online literary competition about Khayyam for students available on the application shaddl.

In addition, artists and literati have launched several online programs to celebrate Khayyam Day.

Khayyam is chiefly known to English-speaking readers through a translation of a collection of his quatrains in the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam by the English writer Edward FitzGerald.

Photo: Mausoleum of Persian mathematician, astronomer and poet Omar Khayyam in Neyshabur. (IRNA/Morteza Aminorroayai)

