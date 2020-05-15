Winners of Iranian painting contest in Brunei announced  

TEHRAN – The winners of a painting competition organized by the Iranian Embassy in the Bruneian capital of Bandar Seri Begawan has been announced.

The competition focused on the themes “coronavirus, health, family, hope, peace and sanctions,” the Iranian Embassy has said.

The painting contest was organized among 50 Iranian and Bruneian children aged between 4 and 12 to stress the need for the recognition of the importance of family, hope and peace during the home quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the Bruneian children, a 12-year-old girl named Rachel Pong won first prize while Issac Tiong Ing Heo, a 10-year-old boy, took second palace.

Nathan Pong Zhen Yang, a six-year-old boy, and Kaireen Punjabi, a 12-year-old girl shared third prize.

Rachel Pongwon won first prize among the Bruneian children at Iran’s painting competition in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

Anahita Afshari-Tavana, a 10-year-old girl, took first place among the Iranian children while a 10-year-old girl named Sara Abay Fini won second prize.

Delaram Reza and Homayun Karkhaneyusefi, both 10, shared third prize.

The submissions were judged by Brunei Art Forum President Dato Shofry Abdul Ghafor.

Photo: Anahita Afshari-Tavana won first prize among the Iranian children at Iran’s painting competition in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

MMS/YAW

