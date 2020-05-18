Paintings, cartoons on Iranian, Palestinian resistance on view at Tehran exhibit 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of paintings and cartoons representing the resistance of Iran and Palestine opened on Monday at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.

The showcase titled “Manifestation of Resistance” has been organized by the Revolution and Sacred Defense Visual Arts Association to observe International Quds Day and the liberation of Khorramshahr.

A collection of 32 cartoons on Quds Day and a selection of 29 paintings with the central theme of the liberation of Khorramshahr are on view at the exhibit, the association announced on Monday.

The exhibit is open to the public and visitors must observe health protocols.

Moreover, the works are on display in a virtual exhibit available on the website of the museum.

International Quds Day was initiated by the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express solidarity with Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.

The day is observed by rallies around the world on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Rallies are held each year in various cities around the world by both Muslims and non-Muslim communities.

This year Quds Day will be held in Tehran by marching cars under the watch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps to combat coronavirus pandemic. People can attend Quds Day rallies by riding their cars.

May 24 is the day which marks the liberation of Khorramshahr in 1982, after the city was captured by Iraqi forces on October 26, 1980.

The exhibit will be running until May 28 at the museum located at 74 Mozaffar St., Taleqani Ave., Felestin Sq.

Photo: A cartoon by Iranian artist Mohamad Ali Rajabi.

