Non-native Persian language teachers welcome online courses by Sadi Foundation

TEHRAN – Non-native Persian language teachers from 15 countries have welcomed online Persian teaching courses held by Iran’s Sadi Foundation, a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad.

143 individuals registered for this course out of which nine were able to pass and receive the international certificate of the Sadi Foundation, the foundation announced in a press release on Monday.

The individuals registered from Turkey, Georgia, Japan, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Tunisia, Lebanon, Argentina, Egypt, Armenia and several other countries.

The package offered videos of Persian language instruction in addition to related sources and online tests followed by answers.

The videos were mostly liked by Iranian Persian language teachers, non-native Persian language teachers and teachers in Iranian cultural offices abroad.

