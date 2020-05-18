Actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya donates Zurich Golden Cyrus Cylinder to Film Museum of Iran

TEHRAN – Actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, who has played in over 70 films including the acclaimed dramas “The Blue-Veiled” and “Gilaneh”, has donated her Honorary Golden Cyrus Cylinder to the Film Museum of Iran.

She made the donation to observe International Museum Day, which is celebrated every year by the International Council of Museums on or around 18 May, the museum announced on Monday.

Motamed-Arya received the award for her lifetime achievements during the 5th Iranian Film Festival Zurich, Switzerland on March 28, 2019.

“I present the Honorary Golden Cyrus Cylinder to the Film Museum of Iran, because I know that it will be put on display with a collection of precious artifacts from the history of Iranian cinema,” she said.

Motamed-Arya had previously donated the awards she received from the Fajr Film Festival and the Montreal World Film Festival to the film museum.

She also received the Henri-Langlois Prix 2012 for her lifetime endeavors in the promotion of cinema and maintenance of professional cultural values during the 34th edition of the Recontres Henri Langlois International Film School Competition at the Main Auditorium of the TAP Scene Nationale de Poitiers in France. This prize is also on view at the Film Museum of Iran.

Earlier in April, the Iranian Psychiatric Association together with Iran’s UNESCO Chair in Health Education have selected Motamed-Arya as a Goodwill Ambassador for Mental Health.

Photo: The Honorary Golden Cyrus Cylinder of the 5th Iranian Film Festival Zurich received by Iranian actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya has been donated to the Film Museum of Iran. (Film Museum of Iran)

