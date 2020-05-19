Iran’s Esfandiar joins Greenyard Maaseik VC

TEHRAN – Iran international wing spiker Amirhossein Esfandiar has joined Belgian volleyball club Greenyard Maaseik.

Esfandiar has joined his compatriot Javad Karimi in the team on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old was a member of Iranian club Kalleh Mazandaran over the past five years.

Esfandiar was named as the Most Valuable Player at the 2017 FIVB Volleyball U19 World Championship, the 2018 Asian U20 Championship and the 2019 World Cup U21.

Esfandiar was part of the team who won the AVC Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament in January in China.