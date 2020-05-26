IranAir to resume flights to Milan after a halt over Covid-19

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier Homa, known internationally as IranAir, is scheduled to resume flights to the Italian city of Milan, following a temporary suspension over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

These flights are scheduled weekly on Fridays from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport to Milan Malpensa Airport by closely observing healthcare protocols, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

Over the past couple of months, many countries, including the Islamic Republic, imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus. In this line, incoming and outgoing flights have been suspended, and road travels restricted to a great extent.

Some experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

Latest available data show eight million tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

ABU/MG

