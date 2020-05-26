Airport development projects worth $238m to be implemented by Mar. 2021

TEHRAN- Head of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company Siavash Amirmokri announced that 21 airport development projects worth 10 trillion rials (about $238 million) are planned to be implemented in the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

The official also said that 13 aviation projects valued at €9.2 million will be carried out by the yearned, ILNA reported.

As previously announced by Iran’s Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, airport capacity in the country has increased by 10 million passengers since 2013.

Last month, the minister said that various projects had been completed in 15 Iranian airports over the past six years with an investment of around 20 trillion rials (about $476 million), Press TV reported.

The minister said plans are in place for adding new terminals and runways to the existing airports across Iran to further increase the capacity of the airports by another 10 million passengers per year.

“These airport projects include the passenger terminal, runway, control tower, radar system, and navigation system,” he said, adding that finishing those projects would greatly boost aviation safety in Iran.

Iranian airports currently have the capacity to handle more than 60 million passengers a year.

