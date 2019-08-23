25 airport projects to go operational in Government Week

TEHRAN – Some 25 major infrastructure projects will be inaugurated at nine different airports across Iran on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30), IRNA reported on Friday, quoting an airport official as saying.

According to Siavash Amirmokri, the head of Iran Airport Company (IAC), over 1.6 trillion rials (about $38 million) has been funded for the mentioned projects.

Ardabil, Isfahan, Tabriz, Mashhad, Mehrabad, Orumieh, Shahroud, Bushehr and Zanjan airports are among the airports in which the mentioned projects will be inaugurated, according to Amirmokri.

The official noted that in addition to the mentioned infrastructure projects, 62 standardization and safety improvement projects are also going to be inaugurated while 57 other projects worth 8.8 trillion rials (about 209.5 million) are also be commenced in 36 different airports.

Earlier in June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated a new passenger terminal within the Imam Khomeini International Airport in southern Tehran.

The domestically-constructed “Salam Terminal” has a capacity to transport five million passengers per year and is planned to operate both domestic and international flights, Mehr reported.

Back in December 2018, Gholam-Hossein Baqerian, a board member of Airports and Air Navigation Company of Iran had said that 25 airport development projects were under study and 45 ones under implementation throughout the country.

He put the value of these projects at 6.5 trillion rials (about $154 million).

