Welcome to special Canton Fair in special time

Given the global pandemic, China has decided to launch the 127th Canton Fair online. Herewith, I would like to introduce and welcome our Iranian friends to this online fair.

A special and new exhibition format under a special situation. The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, has always been highly valued by all participants since its first session in 1957. With over 60 years of unremitting efforts against ups and downs, never failing one session, Canton Fair has developed into a comprehensive international business platform for the longest history and the largest scale of its kind in China. Biannually held in spring and autumn with wide varieties of exhibits, a huge number of participants as well as fruitful results of each session, the fair is seen as an important "barometer" or "wind indicator" of economy and trade. Putting the safety and health of people in top priority during the Covid-19 pandemic, China will host the 127th Canton Fair online from June 14th to 25th. Having it online is not only a practical measure under the pandemic situation but also an innovative development to the fair itself. It is not only a simple copying of the fair to the internet but rather a re-engineering of structure and process, which will inject new vitality to the Canton Fair and make it an even greater success.

A comprehensive fair meeting different needs of participants at home and abroad. Rich in content and comprehensive with service, the online Canton Fair will provide around-the-clock product promotion, matchmaking, and business negotiation in three ways. First, an online display platform. About 25,000 exhibitors who have their booths confirmed in this session will display online according to their exhibition sections. The virtual exhibition of the National Export Pavilion and International Import Pavilion shall be arranged the same as the real one in the previous session. All exhibits will be released online simultaneously. There are 50 sections covering 16 major categories in the National Export Pavilion：Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances; Lighting Equipment; Vehicles & Spare Parts; Hardware & Tools; Machinery Equipments; Building Materials; Chemical Products; Energy Resources; Consumer Goods; Gifts; Textiles & Garments; Shoes; Home Decorations; Office Supplies, Cases & Bags, and Recreation Products; Food; Medicines, Medical Devices and Health Products. While the International Import Pavilion displays 6 major categories：Electronics & Household Electrical Appliances; Building Materials & Hardware; Machinery Equipments; Food & Drink; Household Items; Fabrics and Home Textiles. Second, a cross-border e-commerce zone. Under the theme of "synchronizing business in Canton, enjoying opportunities over the world", a comprehensive pilot zone of China's cross-border e-commerce will be set up online and its exchange links will be available to anyone who are interested in it. Applying the uniform image of the Canton Fair, the pilot zone will recommend a number of cross-border e-commerce brand enterprises, some selected e-commerce brands will host online business activities on schedule to highlight the B2B feature of the fair. Third, a live steaming marketing service. Online columns and links will be set up and 10×24 hours live steaming chat rooms will be available for each exhibitor, breaking through the limitation of time and space. Tapping the full strength of the service, exhibitors can not only hold business negotiations with their customers face to face online but also at the same time conduct publicity and promotion to vast potential customers.

A quality experience brought by advanced information technology. Internet connection to thousands of households has already substantially changed ways of people's life and activity. Powered by advanced information technology, the online Canton Fair is to offer a fresh experience for product promotion, matchmaking, and business negotiation, enabling people home and abroad to expand their business wherever they are. The online sourcing system will provide a multilingual search engine. One can find the exhibitors and exhibits either by targeted search or through intelligent matching. One can also interact with exhibitors through live streams or instant messaging tools and enjoy a barrier-free dealing experience. Operating mainly on B2B as well as some B2C platforms, Cross-border e-commerce companies will provide overseas guests with a high-quality 10x24 hour online service, covering every chain of the import and export process. The live stream marketing service will feature functions such as back viewing on-demand, video uploading, interactive communication, and information sharing, effectively renovating the original exhibition mode. An online fair supported by information technology will make enterprises and their commodities known more widely, matchmaking activities much easier and business achievements more plentiful. Our Iranian friends are warmly welcomed to attend the innovative online 127th Canton Fair. Integrating modern technology into time-honored history, the Canton Fair will certainly bring you a special experience and an extraordinary success. Registration information and updated news are available on the website of www.cantonfair.org.cn.

China will make every effort to host an especially wonderful online Canton Fair with special significance through special measures in this unprecedented time. Let us join hands in face of the pandemic and send the whole world a strong signal by strengthening international trade cooperation as well as contributing to global economic stability.