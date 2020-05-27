Qajar-era cistern undergoes restoration

TEHRAN – Qajar-era (1789–1925) Haji Nezam Ab-Anbar (cistern) in Kashmar, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, underwent some rehabilitation works, CHTN quoted the province’s deputy tourism chief Marjan Akbari as saying on Wednesday.

The cistern’s dome, façade, worn-out walls and bricks were restored with a budget of 260 million rials (about $6,000), she added.

The term Ab-Anbar is common throughout Iran as a designation for roofed underground water cisterns. It associates with water management systems in arid areas that are reliant on permanent springs or on seasonal rainwater.

Such underground reservoirs or Ab-Anbars are parts of the iconic qanat systems, which rely on snow-fed streams flowing down from surrounding mountains.

Qanats, according to the UNESCO, provide exceptional testimony to cultural traditions and civilizations in desert areas with an arid climate.

ABU/MG

