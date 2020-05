Amirhossein Toukhteh joins Ach Volley

TEHRAN – Iran international middle blocker Amirhossein Toukhteh has joined Slovenian team Ach Volley.

The 19-year-old player has penned a one-year contract with the team for an undisclosed fee.

Toukhteh has most recently played for Saipa.

Furthermore, Mohammad Mousavi has signed a one-year contract with Iranian volleyball team Saipa.

The middle blocker was a member of Indykpol AZS Olsztyn team last season.

Mohammad Javad Manavinejad had already joined Saipa from Italian volleyball club BluVolley Verona.