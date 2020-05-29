Three Iranian border guards martyred in border clash

TEHRAN — Three Iranian border guards have been martyred during a clash with armed thugs, IRNA reported on Friday.

The police said the incident happened in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan and on the border with Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The guards lost their lives in a gunfight at a border post near the city of Sardasht, some 730 kilometers (453 miles) west of Tehran, on Friday.

A number of the armed thugs were also killed in the fighting as well.

