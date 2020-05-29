Tehran Municipality launches sculpture contest to promote reading

TEHRAN – The Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality has launched a sculpture contest to promote the culture of book reading in the country.

Interested individuals are asked to make sculptures with the central themes of books, children and books, city and library, as well as book reading to promote the need to study and read books.

A team of sculptors will be judging the final works that fit the main theme while considering their locations and their surrounding environment.

The materials used and the methods observing environmental issues will also fall under consideration.

Interested applicants are asked to keep in contact with the organizers of the contest before June 20.

The Beautification Organization organizes the Tehran International Sculpture Symposium every year, seeking to help beautify the urban environment of the city and familiarize citizens with the process of making new designs.

Photo: This file photo shows the sculpture “Porter” located at the entrance to Tehran’s Marvi Bazaar.

RM/MMS/YAW

