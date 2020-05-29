Film Museum of Iran reopens after 3-month coronavirus closure

TEHRAN – The Film Museum of Iran reopened on Thursday after over a three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum resumed activities after obtaining a permit from the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, the museum announced.

In the announcement, the museum has asked visitors to wear face masks and gloves.

Earlier last week, the Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) announced that the movie theaters in the so-called “white areas” or regions with no coronavirus hospitalizations in the past two weeks are allowed to reopen.

The cinemagoers were told to observe social distancing, while the employees were asked to wear face masks and plastic gloves.

Fever test before entering the cinemas, frequent sanitization of the halls and public restrooms, as well as the screening of a video on how to protect oneself from the coronavirus before the feature film are also among the regulations required by the headquarters.

In a letter earlier sent to President Hassan Rouhani, the Association of Iranian Theater Owners asked to lift the coronavirus restriction on cinemas, calling for reopening of the theaters across the country based on the health protocols during the pandemic.

In addition, the Cinema Organization of Iran has recently announced that Iranian cineastes can resume their activities in the near future.

Photo: This file photo shows a couple entering the Film Museum of Iran in Tehran. (IRNA/Ahmad Moeinijam)

MMS/YAW

