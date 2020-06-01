NISOC introduces new department for PIMS affairs

TEHRAN – National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) announced the establishment of a new department in the company which is tasked to handle all affairs related to Pipeline Integrity Management Systems (PIMS), Shana reported on Monday.

The mentioned office dubbed “Deputy for Planning, Coordination, and Supervision of Pipeline Integrity Management Systems (PIMS)" has officially started operating under the NISOC management, the company’s Managing Director Ahmad Mohammadi announced.

Mohammadi stated that this new office is aimed to establish a PIMS system in NISOC and its subsidiaries, adding: "From now on, all measures related to pipelines including, planning, design, supervision, implementation, and commissioning of new pipelines as well as the management, inspection, maintenance, repair and safety of existing pipelines in the company’s operational areas will be carried out by this deputy in a centralized and cohesive manner.”

Preparing, completing, updating and aligning all types of general and specific guidelines and protocols regarding pipeline risk assessment and management, formulating pipeline cleaning guidelines, developing safety instructions, as well as preparing instructions for commissioning, operation, maintenance and temporary or permanent removal of pipelines, are mentioned as some of the duties of this new deputy.

The National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) is a government-owned corporation under the direction of the country’s Oil Ministry and operates as a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company.

The company which contributes to nearly 80 percent of Iran’s crude oil output, is currently developing 28 oil fields in southern Iran.

Back in January, Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) successfully launched the first PIMS in the Iranian oil industry.

According to IOOC, the system was launched in collaboration with a Norwegian company to comply with international and national requirements for the standard, safe, and sustainable operation of the pipelines of Salman field in the Persian Gulf.

The project is dubbed as the first such project in the Iranian offshore oil industry.

A pipeline integrity management system provides a comprehensive and integrated framework for the effective management of pipelines in oil and gas fields.

EF/MA