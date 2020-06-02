Zarif slams Europe’s ‘deafening silence’ on U.S. brutalities against protesters

Iran’s foreign minister slams Europe’s double standards on protest actions in different parts of the world, calling on the Europeans — who have a habit of jumping to conclusions on demonstrations in non-Western states — to break their “deafening” silence on “scenes of brutality” in the U.S.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted the heavy-handed police crackdown on anti-racism protesters and media workers covering the events in the U.S.

The U.S. cities, Zarif wrote, are the scenes of brutality against protesters and the press” in the aftermath of the choking to death of unarmed African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.

“Europe—quick to be judge & jury about non-Western societies—keeps deafeningly silent,” added the minister. “If it wants to keep lips sealed now, it should always keep them that way.”

Angry protests are spreading across the United States following Floyd’s tragic death.

Source: Press TV