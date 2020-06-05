Iranian cargo ship sinks off Iraqi coast

TEHRAN- An Iranian cargo ship named Behbahan sank off the Iraqi coast on Thursday night, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) published on its website on Friday quoting a PMO official as saying.

Nourollah As’adi, the director-general of Iran’s Bushehr Province’ Ports and Maritime Department, said, “The ship, which had left [Iran’s southwestern port] Khorramshahr on Tuesday transporting ceramic and constructional materials to Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port, sank last night in the Khor Abdullah maritime canal between Iraq and Kuwait.”

Nader Pasandeh, the PMO director for marine safety, told IRNA on Friday that of the seven crew members of Behbahan, four members have been rescued, one member has died, and two members are missing, one of them is Iranian and the other one is Indian.

Search operation is currently underway to rescue the remaining crew, he added.

