Iran, Serbia discuss expansion of transport ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour met with Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Z. Mihajlovic on Thursday and discussed expansion of cooperation in air and road transportation.

As reported by IRNA, Mihajlovic also underlined the capacity for facilitating cooperation between Iranian and Serbian construction companies.

The official also expressed hope that the two countries’ presidents would meet in the near future.

She also praised Iran's principled position with regard to defending Serbian territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

She described Iran-Serbia air transportation agreement as an important factor in developing tourism, and cooperation in agricultural and economic fields.

Hassanpour, for his part, underlined the recent phone call between Iranian and Serbian presidents and expressed Iran’s readiness for reinforcing cooperation in agriculture, food industry, education, information technology, tourism, mine and construction fields.

Iranian ambassador stressed the need for facilitating visa issuance and launching direct flight between Tehran and Belgrade aiming to exchange tourists.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic underlined Iran’s readiness for transferring anti-COVID experiences to Serbia, saying the U.S. cruel sanctions will not disturb economic ties between the two countries.

Referring to Iran’s success and planning in fighting coronavirus such as producing diagnostics test kits by Iranian knowledge-based companies, President Rouhani said Iran is ready to share experiences and to maintain scientific and technology cooperation with Serbia.

Meanwhile, Vucic stressed that his country is against imposing sanctions and pressure on Iran.

We should take advantage of the existing opportunities for developing cooperation in trade, scientific, cultural, technology, tourism and academic fields, he added.

EF/MA