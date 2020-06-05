Motorcycle rally held in memory of Imam Khomeini

TEHRAN – Some Iranian motorcyclists took part in a rally on Wednesday towards the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to commemorate the 31st demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution.

Organized by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the rally started from Tehran’s Milad Tower in the north to Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum in the south, IRNA reported.

A total of 31 cyclists, riding bikes with capacities of 250cc or less, attended the event, observing health protocols needed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.

Every year on the occasion, a commemoration ceremony is held at the mausoleum in southern Tehran, with large crowds of mourners attending. This year, however, the ceremony was canceled in a bid to observe social distancing measures in place to protect against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

AFM/MG