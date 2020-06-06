Water consumption in Iran rises 35% following coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – Water consumption in Iran has increased by 35 percent following the coronavirus outbreak in the country, IRNA reported, quoting Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Wastewater Affairs.

“The outbreak of coronavirus has changed the pattern of household water consumption, increasing drinking water consumption in the country by 35 percent,” Ghasem Taqizadeh Khamesi said.

According to the official, in the first few weeks of the pandemic, due to the high sensitivity toward the issue and also the lockdowns water consumption by households increased significantly.

“However, this situation did not last for long and gradually the families got used to the new situation and water consumption became more balanced in many provinces of the country,” Khamesi explained.

He further mentioned the increase in water consumption in Tehran in recent weeks, saying: "This week, with the beginning of the hot season and the increase in using air conditioners, water consumption in Tehran province has increased by 21 percent."

Regarding the water storage of the country's dams, the deputy minister said: "This year, although the rainfalls across the country decreased by about seven percent compared to the previous year, but water reserves are in a good condition."

Khamsi expressed hope that following the Energy Ministry’s planning and measures, and the cooperation of citizens in optimizing water consumption, there won’t be a shortage of drinking water in different provinces of the country during summer.

According to IRNA, per capita water consumption in Iran is higher than world standards and currently each person consumes 350 liters of water per day.

EF/MA