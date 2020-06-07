New Persian translation of Slavoj Zizek “Pandemic!” to appear soon 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek’s book “Pandemic! COVID-19 Shakes the World” will be published in Tehran in the near future.

Shahriar Paknia is the translator of the book, which is due to be published by the Naqde Farhang Publications in Tehran.

One of the major themes of the book is to recognize the seriousness of the situation and its possible outcomes.

Written with his love of analogies in popular culture, Zizek provides a concise and provocative snapshot of the crisis as it widens, engulfing the world.

He informs the readers that the only possible way to face the challenge is to realize that world leaders must unite and develop a global health care system presided over by the World Health Organization.

Zizek is a cultural philosopher. He is a senior researcher at the Institute for Sociology and Philosophy at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, and the Global Distinguished Professor of German at New York University.

Kamran Baradaran has also rendered the book into Persian in collaboration with Mohsen Esfahanizadeh and Milad Ravanbakhsh, and this translation is scheduled to be published soon.

In addition, another Persian translation of “Pandemic! COVID-19 Shakes the World” by Hushmand Dehqan is due to be published by the Sedaye Moaser Publications in Tehran.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Slavoj Zizek’s “Pandemic! COVID-19 Shakes the World” by Shahriar Paknia.

