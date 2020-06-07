Kurdsat to broadcast Iranian TV series “Accomplice”

TEHRAN – Iranian TV series “Accomplice” by director Mostafa Kiai will be broadcasted on Kurdsat, the Kurdish-language satellite television station in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Starring Parviz Parastui, Hedyeh Tehrani, Mohsen Kiai and Habib Rezai, the series centers on the big Saburi family with their life stories filled with secrets and mysteries.

The TV series came exclusively on the home video network in Iran last year, 13 episodes of which have so far been distributed.

“Accomplice” is the second Iranian TV series after “Shahrzad” to have had the worldwide recognition of being aired on international channels.

The popular romantic and historical Iranian series “Shahrzad” by filmmaker Hassan Fat’hi was broadcasted in 2019on Russia-K, a Russian television network that is also known as Russia-Cultura.

Written by Fat’hi and Naghmeh Samini, “Shahrzad” tells the story of a beautiful young woman, Shahrzad, who is getting married to Farhad during the coup d’état against Mohammad Mossadeq’s government in 1953.

During the coup chaos, Farhad gets arrested and sentenced to death, while Shahrzad is willing to accept any conditions to set him free.

Photo: Parviz Parastui (R) and Habib Rezai act in a scene from Iranian TV series “Accomplice” by director Mostafa Kiai.

