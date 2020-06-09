Pirangah, a place of worship for Jews, Zoroastrians and Muslims in central Iran, made a national heritage site

TEHRAN – Pirangah, a centuries-old temple in central Iran which is worshipped by Jews, Zoroastrians and Muslims, has recently been made a National Heritage site.

In July 2017, historical structure of the city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys the peaceful coexistence of three religions: Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism. It is also home to a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

Yazd is usually referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don't miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. It is teemed with mudbrick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape.

AFM/MG