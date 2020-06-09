IRGC to transfer experiences to automotive industry: commander

TEHRAN - Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, said on Tuesday that the IRGC will transfer its research experiences to automotive industry.

“We are capable in the area of electronics and can transfer our experiences,” he said during a meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, and managing directors of the automotive industry.

During a visit to Iran Khodro projects in May, Hajizadeh said that the IRGC is prepared to transfer defense technology to auto industry.

“We have a technological industry and we are prepared to transfer it to the country’s automotive industry with no limitation,” said the aerospace chief of the IRGC.

He also attached great importance to make the most use of domestic capacities to make the United States’ sanctions ineffective.

