Ambassador says U.S. seeking to undermine IAEA reports on Iran

TEHRAN – The United States and some other countries are seeking to undermine the mechanisms and procedures of the International Atomic Energy Agency's reports on Tehran's nuclear activities, the Iranian ambassador to the IAEA has lamented.

Kazem Gharibabadi, in an Instagram post on Friday, lambasted the constant obstruction by the U.S. and its allies against Iran in the quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, Mehr reported.

He wrote that the quarterly meeting of the IAEA board will begin its work on June 15 via videoconference given the coronavirus outbreak.

At the forthcoming meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will give a report on verification of the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Gharibabadi noted.

The envoy said the U.S. along with some Western countries are seeking to make the decision-making process possible through votes if necessary, while some other countries like Russia oppose it.

"Although there is a short time left to hold this meeting, the modality of the meeting and the ruling ritual of its work has not been finalized yet," Gharibabadi said.

He added that the U.S. continues to undermine international mechanisms and procedures ruling international bodies.

According to the Iranian envoy, the IAEA director-general's reports on the verification of the implementation the JCPOA, as well as the safeguard agreement in Iran, will be discussed during the session.

