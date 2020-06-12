Bashar Resan doesn’t want to leave Persepolis

TEHRAN - Iraq international midfielder Bashar Resan is poised to restart his work with Persepolis and focus on the remaining matches of the Iranian football league.

Resan, who returned to Iran after a four-month suspension of football due to coronavirus outbreak, has said that he never thought about terminating his contract with the Tehran giants.

“I don't know where these rumors are coming from, it has never crossed my mind that I would not return to Iran. I am a Persepolis player and I will commit my future until the end. There were some problems, but I never thought about terminating the contract. Persepolis fans have always been kind to me, and it's hard for me to ignore their passion and love,” said the Persepolis midfielder.

“I’m glad that I returned to Iran and joined the team training. Unfortunately, I came back a little late, but the important point is that I’m here now and can train with my teammates at Persepolis,” he added.

Iran Professional League (IPL), which was halted four months ago, will resume on June 24 with a match between Foolad and Esteghlal.

With nine matches remaining, Persepolis sit top of the IPL table, 10 points ahead of Sepahan and Tractor.

Bashar, 24, signed a contract with the IPL champions, Persepolis, in 2017. He was one of the most influential players in the Red’s back-to-back title successes in the league and Hazfi Cup.

With regard to the payment of part of his delayed salary, Resan said: “The officials of the club have been following my conditions and keeping in touch with me during this period and I thank them. They promised that another part of my contract will be paid by the end of the week.”

“I’m just here to do my part and help this team win, and of course, the ultimate goal is to win another IPL trophy. I am completely focused on Persepolis and our remaining matches,” Resan concluded.