IIDCYA publishes card games inspired by classic Persian stories

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has published 10 card games inspired by stories from classic Persian literature.

Children and young adults become familiar with stories from Jalal ad-Din Rumi’s masterpiece Masnavi-ye Manavi and Farid ud-Din Attar Neyshaburi’s Mantiq at-Tayr (Conference of the Birds) and several other Persian masterpieces through playing the games.

The games have been designed by Iranian game designers and experts on Persian literature.

“Simorgh” inspired by Mantiq at-Tayr, and “The Snake Catcher’s Tale” inspired by Masnavi-ye Manavi, are two of the games.

Photo: This photo shows the images of the card games published by Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

