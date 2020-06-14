ICCIMA head calls on govt. to promote private sector’s place in economy

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) called on the government to reconsider the value of the country’s private sector, saying that the private sector’s place in the economy should be determined based on their contribution to the growth and the revenue they generate.

Speaking in a meeting of Mashhad Chamber of Commerce in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie said: “The private sector’s current position is not suitable considering the fact that a part of the country's costs is shouldered by the private sector; this situation must be reconsidered.”

Shafeie expressed the chamber’s readiness for providing the government with an economic strategy that would be in line with the country’s macroeconomic programs, saying: “We have repeatedly announced to the parliament and the parliament members that the private sector is ready to formulate the country's economic strategy; we hope that the parliament will follow up on this issue,”

Last week, ICCIMA Deputy Head Mohammadreza Ansari had also expressed the ICCIMA’s readiness for formulating an industrial strategy for the government.

The official had said that development of a strategy aligned with the country's economic potentials will lead to the optimization of activities and investments in the industry sector.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Shafeie mentioned the launching of the single-window business system in four provinces of the country in near future and said the single-window system is going to start operating in Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, Isfahan and East Azerbaijan provinces.

During a ceremony on May 30, Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) launched the single-window business system.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of the system, which was participated by Iran’s Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand, TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari said a single-window system for the starting businesses would be a great step toward improving the business environment in the country.

The first step in improving the business environment is to establish a single-window to facilitate the process of starting a business, he stressed.

EF/MA