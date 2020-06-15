TEDPIX goes up to 1.2m points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 14,699 points to 1.2 million on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 8.228 billion shares worth 132.456 trillion rials (about $3.153 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index increased 10,118 points and the second market’s index climbed 32,360 points.

The value of shares in the Tehran Stock Exchange, which is the main stock exchange of Iran, has risen 578 percent over the past two years.

TSE’s worth of shares stood at 26 trillion rials (about $619 million) at the end of the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (April 19), which shows 38.5 percent growth from the year start (March 20).

The growth trend in Iran’s stock market was outstanding in the past Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19).

While the prosperity was witnessed in the four major stock exchanges of the country, i.e. Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), in the past year, TSE, which is the major one among the mentioned four exchanges, experienced a huge boom.

